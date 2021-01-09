Don’t Miss: The triple conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn and Mercury this weekend

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Just after sunset from January 8th through the 11th you’ll be able to see three different planets in the same field of view, all at the same time. This triple conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn, and Mercury will continue to be visible over the next three nights for the first time since October of 2015, barring any cloud cover.

What’s unique about this event is that all three planets will be simultaneously visible in one field of view. It is strongly recommended to use binoculars to see these three celestial bodies shine at their best. Over the course of these three nights, Mercury will also appear to inch closer and closer, northward towards Jupiter while Saturn descends southward. By Sunday night these bodies will be close enough together to fit within a 2.5° diameter circle.

What you’ll see:



Left image shows Saturday night’s view. Right image shows Sunday night.

Think of this sort of like a planet conga line where they will appear at their closest together on Sunday. Jupiter will appear the brightest, then Mercury and Saturn. Try to catch this planetary trio as it changes positions throughout the sky from night to night!

NOTE: Don’t start your search for these planets much later than 45 minutes after sunset. By nightfall this trio will begin falling beneath the horizon, so don’t wait long!

Cloud cover forecast:

The best night to view this celestial event looks to be tonight with highest chances the clouds will hold off until after the sun sets Saturday night. It is not 100% guaranteed the clouds will hold off for everyone, but Saturday night our best shot.

SATURDAY NIGHT

RPM Futureview of 5 PM Saturday night

SUNDAY NIGHT

RPM Futureview of 5 PM Sunday night

Overall, it looks like most will have decent odds to catch a glimpse of this event tonight before thicker clouds roll in during the overnight, with increasing clouds that become more patchy on Sunday.

As Mercury makes its approach to the other two giants in the sky, fresh from their 2020 conjunction, it’s sure to be a sight to see.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory