December snowstorm: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Western New York’s next big snow is expected for Sunday and Monday that will start off with some ice for many. We will see ice move into Western New York late morning that could cause some slick spots around the region through noon. Scattered snow showers will be expected east of Rochester. Those will taper off into the afternoon and there will be a lull in precipitation before it starts to ramp back up in the evening.

This is not a major ice event, but it will be something to consider for travelers early Sunday morning and into the early afternoon.

There will be a break where only light snow is expected. This may be the time to do some preparations to make sure you are ready for accumulating snow. We are expecting heavy snow for the eastern half of the state overnight through Monday.

Rochester could see half a foot of snow by Monday afternoon.

Expect difficult travel conditions throughout Monday as roads will be snow covered.

This is forecast radar for early Monday morning indicating heavy snow for many.

Throughout this storm system there will be impacts for travel with a focus on Monday morning as potentially the most difficult to navigate. The storm will wrap up by Monday evening.

STORM TIMELINE:

SUNDAY 6AM-NOON: Freezing rain moves from southwest to northeast. Expect snow showers for areas well east of Rochester.

NOON- 6PM: Freezing rain makes a transition over to sleet and snow. Many areas see a break in precipitation.

6PM – MIDNIGHT: Snow showers slowly ramp back up from east to west. Only a few inches expected.

MONDAY MIDNIGHT-6AM: Moderate to heavy snow falls across the region. Several inches of snow is expected during this time frame with higher snowfall rates.

6AM-NOON: Snow showers continue to accumulate with a few more inches expected. The storm slowly tapers off.

NOON-6PM: Snow showers come to an end, but linger north of I-90 near Lake Ontario.