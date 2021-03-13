Daylight saving begins Sunday, what’s the reasoning and history behind it?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Daylight saving time for 2021 begins at 2:00 AM this Sunday morning and ends at 2:00 AM Sunday, November 7th. While many of us quite literally lose an hour of sleep over this time change that makes this more of a nuisance than anything else, there is actually a reason behind the shift in our clocks. It all boils down to the idea of conserving energy and increasing productivity in our daily lives. Although, people have observed that it may not be conserving as much energy as previously thought with increased electricity and appliance use over the years.

Conserving daylight and energy isn’t an entirely new concept as it was thought of by many others in history, long before daylight saving was officially implemented in the U.S. over 100 years ago. It’s said that Benjamin Franklin originally thought of the idea of switching the clocks as a way to conserve energy, and take advantage of the extra evening daylight so less electricity needed to be used to light up our homes.

The idea was officially proposed by a man named George Hudson to the British parliament back in the late 1800s of a 2 hour time shift, so he could maximize summer daylight for bug hunting. This idea was both proposed and rejected a few times within British parliament until it was eventually established by Germany as a way to conserve fuel and other resources during World War I. Soon after, other parts of Europe began to adopt the idea, and it wasn’t until 1918 that the U.S. established it into law what’s known as modern day daylight saving time to officially make better use of daylight. The Interstate Commerce Commission (ICC) also established Standard Time for the U.S. while dividing the country into 5 different time zones based on longitude and earth’s rotation around the sun.

The Science Behind Daylight Saving

Image courtesy: livescience

The reason behind implementing daylight saving is because of Earth’s tilt on its axis with respect to the sun. Different parts of the earth receive different amounts of sunlight as we tilt away and towards the sun throughout the year, which is why we have seasons.

Fun Fact: Losing daylight becomes more pronounced the farther away you are from the equator, and the length of daylight towards the center of the earth is generally about the same year round.

Here’s how it works: As our northern hemisphere switches from fall to winter the earth becomes tilted farther away from the sun, leaving us with less daylight to work with. We shift our clocks back an hour over to standard time to maximize daylight during the shorter days of winer. As the season changes from winter over to spring, we shift our clocks forward an hour as our days get longer all the way up until the summer solstice so our evenings have more daylight to work with.

As it stands now, daylight saving always begins at 2:00 AM local time on the second Sunday in March and ends at 2:00 AM local time the first Sunday in November. The months that fall in between are known as standard time.

Image courtesy of National Geographic

Did you know? Not everyone participates in daylight saving time. Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only two U.S. states that don’t change their clocks throughout the year.

There are both pros and cons to this process that’s been observed over the years. While many of us hurt over losing a whole hour of sleep during the night, the increase in sun exposure can be beneficial to overall productivity and even our overall health and happiness during the day. It’s also said that the amount of energy conserved from these subtle changes aren’t enough to continue switching the clocks back and forth. Farmers aren’t a huge fan of the switch since it disrupts their animals and limits the daylight available to them in the morning hours. It’s also been known to cause more heart attacks in individuals studies have shown. This is why certain states are trying to opt out of daylight saving altogether, but have been unsuccessful in doing so as governments struggle to find a solution that works for everyone.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory