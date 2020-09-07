Damaging winds to start Labor Day across Rochester

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Winds gusted to 60 mph in Rochester just after 9am on Monday morning causing damage to trees and power lines. Strong winds overhead were able to drop to the surface along a front and produce some damage to trees that knocked out power to many. While a 50 mph wind gust does not often cause significant damage, a wet ground as well as a sudden burst of wind can knock down a more vulnerable tree.

Certain trees, like the Ash tree, is more vulnerable during wind events because they are near death or already dead. Leaves on the trees also can act as a sail and help topple the tree from a strong gust of wind. Below is a list of some other locations that saw strong winds: