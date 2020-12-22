Christmas Storm 2020: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Mother Nature is bringing a gift for the holiday. Here is the breakdown by timing and impacts.

THURSDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE):

Rain starts from west to east early in the morning as a mid-latitude cyclone rapidly develops into the Great Lakes and across the Ohio River Valley. Temperatures will be well above freezing that will warrant all rain. Expect a breezy Christmas Eve with winds gusting at least 20-30 mph. Somewhere between a half inch to an inch or more will fall across Western New York and into the Finger Lakes.

This snapshot shows just how complicated our Christmas Eve forecast is going to be. Rochester in the 50s with rain and Buffalo near freezing with heavy snow. How quickly does that changeover pull east & how much moisture is still around when it does? pic.twitter.com/sCHUn2SNqr — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 22, 2020

THURSDAY NIGHT (CHRISTMAS EVE):

The main surface low in the Great Lakes starts to shift and turn northward just as another low forms right behind it. That means a reinforcing shot of moisture as the cold air rushes in, changing the precipitation over from rain to snow and potentially turning to a “flash freeze” situation. While the timing of this is still unknown, a best guess as of Tuesday evening would be somewhere between 8 p.m. Christmas Eve and 4 a.m. Christmas Day.

Many factors still need to be ironed out for us to have a good grasp on how it will all shake out. The path of this secondary low will determine when the cold air moves in and how much moisture is in place as the temperatures drop below freezing.

A wild temperature swing Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. The abrupt drop starts just before Midnight as Santa comes to town. Rain falling just before the drop will quickly change to a period of snow. That along with the "flash freeze" will make things slippery! #Buckleup pic.twitter.com/llz03cs0Pr — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) December 22, 2020

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY):

Expect an area-wide snowfall early in the morning that should put at least a dusting for areas closer to Lake Ontario up to a few inches further south at higher elevations. In a more unlikely (but plausible) scenario, a burst of snow drops several inches across the entire region through around 8 a.m. More likely just an inch or two will fall before lake-effect snow band start to form.

As the storm system picks up and moves out, the cold air continues to take a stronger hold and it will not take long for lake-effect snow bands to form off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Expect the Lake Erie band to ramp up Christmas afternoon and dump several inches across Southern Erie, Wyoming, and Genesee Counties through the evening. There is some evidence showing the Buffalo Metro could see significant snowfall Friday evening into Saturday.

The National Weather Service Buffalo office has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Wyoming and Genesee County with heavy lake-effect snow expected. There is still a question on whether or not we see any watches, warnings, or advisories in Monroe County and the Finger Lakes.

SATURDAY:

Those few inches could turn into a foot and more east of Lake Erie. The band, if strong enough could send snow accumulations up into Western Monroe County and briefly into Rochester early. Otherwise the winds will shift back southward and the band should taper off.

—IMPACTS—

Rain Thursday means wet roads for most of the day. Expect a wind-driven rain as the storm approaches. Temperatures drop quickly overnight and once those numbers drop below 32°, there will be a risk for a flash freeze, creating potentially icy spots on roadways. Bridges and overpasses will be the first to form ice as they are less insulated.

Brief bursts of snow early Saturday will mean reduced visibilities and snow-covered roads for the early Christmas morning drive. Reduced visibility could also impede travel as winds may create blowing snow. Once the lake-effect snow band develops off Lake Erie, very difficult driving conditions are expected within this band with near-zero visibility and roads covered in snow. This is only for the specific region in which the band forms.

All will feel the chill as temperatures drop to the 20s and wind chills dip into the teens Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday.