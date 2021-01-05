Bills playoff weather history at Orchard Park shows a sign of warmth and wins

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Below is a grid of each home playoff game in Orchard Park since the beginning of the NFL. This data was compiled from Pro Football Reference and the weather data was taken from the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Note that there is no historical data for Orchard Park, so the Buffalo site itself is used. What you can see charted:

Date of the playoff game (Organized by year) Win or loss Opponent High and low temperature (°F) of that day in Buffalo Plus or minus the average temperature of that day compared to the average climatological temperature of that day to 0.5° Whether or not there was any precipitation. R is rain and S is snow. Trace was recorded as None

Weather data source. Football data source.

*TAKEAWAYS*

Buffalo is good at home in the playoffs. Their record is 10-3 when at home, which makes sense as we can assume that if a team is hosting a playoff game they won the division and are already a good team in their own right. In playoff games away from Buffalo, the team is 4-14.

The coldest game by far and away was against the (former) Oakland Raiders, when temperatures hovered around 0°F and an inch of snow fell. That day was 24° below average and the bills won 29-23.

The warmest game was the most recent, a loss to Jacksonville in 1996. Afternoon highs got to 53° and the day ran 15° above normal.

Buffalo Bills playoff games are slightly above average in the temperature department, running about 4.3° above average. If you exclude the brutally cold Raiders game, the average bumps up to 6.7° above average.

No playoff game brought any significant precipitation, with the most rain coming against Houston in 1993 (.26″) and the most snow against the Boston Patriots back in 1963 (1.4″)

This year, Buffalo will be colder than nearly all of these games with afternoon highs likely stuck in the 20s. You can find our daily forecast by clicking here.