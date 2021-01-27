Below zero wind chills are coming this weekend for Rochester and the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – A bitter cold bubble of air sitting just north of the Great Lakes has its sights set on New York State and the Northeast. Temperatures Wednesday will be balmy compared to the air on its way for Friday and Saturday. This pattern will also welcome snow showers that will accumulate through the weekend and lead the way for what could be another big snow maker by early next week.

Temperatures are nudging toward the freezing mark this evening, but that's the last of any "warmth" this week. Arctic air will combine with blustery conditions to produce lows in the single digits and wind chills below zero by the end of the week and into the weekend. pic.twitter.com/0NZ7QJe1Ys — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) January 26, 2021

MORE ON THE COLD: DAY-BY-DAY BREAKDOWN.

The jet stream on Thursday will act like a conveyor belt, taking the bitter cold Canadian air and escorting it into New York. Temperatures will remain in the middle teens Thursday with wind chills around zero. It will feel especially cold along Lake Ontario as winds will be stronger coming out of the north.

Clouds and even snow showers will pass through Thursday night and Friday. The air temperature less than a mile off the ground will be between -5° and -10°F and that will keep surface air temperatures (where we are) in the teens Friday afternoon. Make sure to keep not only your home warm but your pets warm as well. Here are a few tips on caring for animals in the cold.

High pressure starts to nose into the Great Lakes Saturday. That means skies start to clear out a bit and there may even be a bit of sunshine, but the cold air lingers long enough to prevent from any significant warming and afternoon highs will remain in the teens. Skies may turn completely clear overnight into Sunday, and radiational cooling will push the thermometer down to the lower single digits and wind chills again below zero. Besides a few flakes Sunday, the skies remain partly to mostly cloudy.

The cold blast finally retreats by Sunday Night, relieving the region of bone chilling wind chills Monday morning.

Expect the entire weekend to remain very cold. The best way to fight the cold air and brutal wind chills is with layering and covering exposed skin. This should not only help insulate, but it also prevents from losing the heat your body creates. Preparation is key and when you are prepared for the cold, it can make winter that much more enjoyable.