AFC Championship game forecast hints at warmth and rain

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – No more games at Orchard Park for the Buffalo Bills, and their next game (or games) will certainly be played in warmer weather. Here is a look at Kansas City’s climatology:





Being at a lower latitude, Kansas City averages around ten degrees warmer than Western New York. They also average 18.8″ of snow per year and are known for having high impact ice storms during the winter season as well as severe weather during the summer.

*FORECAST*

Kickoff is set for 6:40pm Sunday. As of Wednesday night, it looks like there will be an upper-level ridge in place from New Mexico over to the Mid Atlantic on Sunday night. Depending on the placement of the jet stream within this ridge, there may be some rain around Kansas City.

Average temperature for Kansas City on January 24 is 38°/20°. Warmer air does look to move in from the south and help send afternoon highs on Sunday into the 40s. Temperatures around game time will be right in that range and possibly a few degrees above average. Expect game time temperatures around 40°.

Forecast from the morning run of the GFS. The football is placed over Kansas City. The snow/rain over Chicago is a storm moving away. The approaching storm over the four corners is forcing warmer air up into the midwest.

A weak boundary does look to pass through thanks to an approaching trough from the west. This boundary may bring a few light rain showers during the game, but it should not have a significant impact on game play. Since the boundary is weak, chances for high winds remain low, with just a light breeze at most. Sunset is at 5:30pm, over an hour before the game.