A near-record amount of water is flowing into Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – As of March 11, Lake Ontario sits at 246.64′. That is a far cry from the record of 249′ in 2019, but now is the time when the lake starts to crescendo toward its peak. There are some different factors at play this time around.

WHAT’S FLOWING IN LAKE ONTARIO:

The Great Lakes are all near or above record, and while they all eventually flow into Lake Ontario, we can focus on Lake Erie. The lake is at record levels and is flowing through Niagara Falls into Lake Ontario at a record pace, adding to the total supply into the lake. Currently, 385,000 cubic feet per second of water is flowing into Lake Ontario, of which 275,500 cfs is from Lake Erie. The other is snowmelt, creeks, streams, rivers, and other sources.

On average, 80% of the water into Lake Ontario comes from Lake Erie over Niagara Falls.

WHAT’S FLOWING OUT OF LAKE ONTARIO:

Without getting into politics, Lake Ontario outflows through the Moses-Saunders Dam have been very high over the past few months, but they have been volatile as well as managers work to prevent damage downstream from ice buildup. Looking at the last week, outflow on March 5 was set at 310,800 cfs and turned up to 363,700 cfs on March 9, a record.

Lake Ontario's outflow has varied dramatically in the last few months. Recently an increase in outflow may have led to rising waters downstream, and the subsequent reaction, seen here. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/gDWGmrFSiu — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) March 12, 2020

Note that the supply is higher than the outflow, resulting in rising waters.

WHAT’S HAPPENING DOWNSTREAM:

As water flows out of Lake Ontario, it flows into Montreal. A look at the Montreal Harbor water levels shows a spike during this exact time frame when outflows were increased. This may be the reason why outflows were dropped after March 9.

The water levels at Montreal are heavily related to outflows at the Moses-Saunders Dam.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE COMING MONTHS:

While it is impossible to predict whether or not Lake Ontario will flood, a good way to judge as we head into spring is how much snowpack is within the Lake Ontario water basin. All this will eventually flow into the lake after the soil is saturated.

This is the Lake Ontario watershed outlined in blue and shaded. Note where the Moses-Saunders Dam is and where the Ottowa river is located.

The basin north of Lake Ontario is much larger than over New York State and will have a much bigger influence on Lake Ontario. As the Ottawa River swells in the spring and flows into the St. Lawrence, the IJC may lower outflows to reduce what is entering into the St. Lawrence and Montreal to prevent flooding downstream.

Snowmelt will have a big impact on how much water enters the Ottawa River. In fact, the 2019 flooding was blamed in large part by record flooding in the Ottawa River and nowhere for Lake Ontario water to go. Below is the water equivalent of snowpack across Lake Ontario in March 2019 before there was historic flooding in the summer.

Compare this to now in 2020 when we have received much less snow locally in the past few weeks and in southern Ontario the numbers are lower as well. This should bode well for preventing flooding within the Ottawa River and allow for higher outflows that will hopefully keep Lake Ontario from flooding.

Only time will tell to see how much the lake will swell, but it certainly will. The question is always how much. Below is a forecast of Lake Ontario water levels.