A look back on Valentine’s Day weather history, plus what this year’s forecast has in store

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and it looks like the weather will be cooperating for any plans you may have. Although you’ll still want to keep the hat and gloves handy with the chill factor in play.

Most Valentine’s Days in Rochester history have recorded at least some form of snowflakes on the order of a trace to a few inches, but a couple Valentine’s Days have produced some of the bigger snows we’ve seen within a 24 hour time span.

Data for Rochester courtesy of the National Weather Service

The warmest high temperature we’ve seen is 56° recorded in 1984, the lowest -14° in 1979. The highest amount of precipitation was 1.75″ in 1950, and the snowiest included a snow total of 18.4″ back in 1960. This event was not only the biggest Valentine’s snowfall event on record, but it also counts towards one of the biggest single day snow storms to occur over Rochester in its recorded history among a few others.

February, 14th 2007

The most recent and another one of the biggest Valentine’s Day storms, happened in 2007 dropping nearly a foot and a half of snow over Rochester within a 24 hour period. Overall the city saw a grand total of 17.8″, which makes this event one of the biggest 24 hour snowfalls to occur in Rochester history.

The Forecast

This Valentine’s Day weekend will in fact feature some snow, but definitely no major snow storms to worry over! Saturday begins as the first of what looks like three different systems to approach the region, starting with a light accumulating snow overnight into Sunday. This will be a low impact event at best since most of the snow will fall late and during the overnight into Sunday morning. Some of Saturday’s snow may even linger a bit into the afternoon Sunday, but it will overall be a day filled with clouds and temperatures leaving you wanting to keep your Valentine close!

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory