A look at seasonal snowfall: How much snow do you get?

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – Western New York is known for huge snow totals, but what may be more impressive is the huge difference in snow totals from one spot to the next. Lake-Effect snow creates gradients between regions where some see feet of snow and others see a dusting.

Check out Wyoming County. The closer you are to Lake Erie, the more snow you get as lake-effect snow bands simply don’t reach much further inland than Castile (Letchworth State Park). Wayne County is interesting too, as the more westerly the wind, the more snow totals increase. This is because a westerly wind taps into the longest fetch (distance air can carry over a body of water) and the most available moisture. The further east and north you go, the more snow that can fall.

Rochester averages just under 100″, but most of Monroe County gets 75″-100″ with a peak just to the east near Walworth. Use this tool to see regional snowfall information.