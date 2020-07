ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — The heat wave across Western New York continues as afternoon temperatures are expected to crest 90° yet again. For many, air conditioning is a luxury.

While some may consider a cold shower the only way to stay cool, that should not be you. There are plenty of ways to stay cool with a fan and clever manipulation of the air in and around your apartment or home.

The video above goes through several ways we can keep your house cool without AC.