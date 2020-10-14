Here are some of the best fall foliage photos so far in 2020

Kuzma Harmon in Chii

Logan Hazen in Bushnell’s Basin

Norm Schrader on Honeoye Lake

Paige LaMere at the Erie Canal

Courtney Adell at Letchworth State Park

Christina Daniels in Brockport

Ally Loomis at Letchworth State Park

Marissa Brundage at Letchworth State Park

Andrea Orton Holley Falls

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – It has so far been another great year for fall foliage. If you still want to catch a glimpse of the leaves and see where they are in their autumn transition, you can see here. This year has been full of vibrant reds, yellows and oranges.

Most of the early change started across the higher elevations across the Thruway. It took a few more weeks for the color to reach the shores of Lake Ontario. The explanation of how these changes happen can be found here.

Here are a few photos from the region. If you would like to submit a photo of your own, feel free to do so with our online submission form.

The Mohawk Trail is considered one of the most scenic drives in the northeast – especially during fall foliage season. I went up to the famous hairpin turn at sunrise last week and it was awesome. What a spectacular vista view from up there. @VisitMA pic.twitter.com/o4c8o3ztfx — James Montanus (@JamesMontanus) October 13, 2020

Western New York fall foliage approaching dangerously peak levels#ektar #largeformat pic.twitter.com/rtLIOIzl8o — Dmitry Gudkov (@gudphoto) October 12, 2020