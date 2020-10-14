Here are some of the best fall foliage photos so far in 2020

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) – It has so far been another great year for fall foliage. If you still want to catch a glimpse of the leaves and see where they are in their autumn transition, you can see here. This year has been full of vibrant reds, yellows and oranges.
Most of the early change started across the higher elevations across the Thruway. It took a few more weeks for the color to reach the shores of Lake Ontario. The explanation of how these changes happen can be found here.
Here are a few photos from the region. If you would like to submit a photo of your own, feel free to do so with our online submission form.