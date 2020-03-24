With Senate stalled on COVID-19 relief bill, Pelosi accused of ‘hijacking’ crisis

1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

With Senate stalled on COVID-19 relief bill, Pelosi accused of ‘hijacking’ crisis

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ As the U.S. Senate inches toward a bipartisan agreement on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stands ready with a $2.5 trillion request of her own.

Pelosi, D-California, is urging the Senate to amend its bill to better align with the values of her bill, which she hopes addresses the major hold up between Democrat and Republican senators.

“The Senate Republican bill put corporations first,” Pelosi said. “The ‘Take Responsibility for Workers and Families Act’ is a bill that takes responsibility for the health, wages and well-being of America’s workers.”

Rep. David Trone, D-Maryland, said corporations must come second to American workers.

“They’re suffering tremendous anxiety, a lot of stress, unbelievable job loss,” Trone explained.

But Senate Republicans have taken issue with Pelosi’s involvement in the negotiation process and have accused her of stalling action on their bill. 

“This is a hijacking of a crisis to try and get permanent changes on a political agenda that they haven’t been able to get,” Sen. John Thune, R- South Dakota, said.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Pelosi’s bill isn’t focused on the crisis.

“It includes a host of proposals that have absolutely nothing to do with solving this crisis,” he said.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, defended Pelosi, telling Republicans that the Senate needs the support of the House leader to pass any bill to President Donald Trump’s desk.

“She has made positive statements in the hopes that we can reach a point where we have that bipartisan agreement – that would speed this up as it should be,” Durbin said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss