With Americans staying home to combat COVID-19 spread, oil prices plummet — endangering jobs

Breaking News
9th COVID-19 death in Monroe County, 300 confirmed cases
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force’s Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

With Americans staying home to combat COVID-19 spread, oil prices plummet — endangering jobs

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — The oil industry is worried that the coronavirus could cost more than half a million oil and gas industry jobs.

Oil prices have hit an 18-year low: there’s too much supply and freefalling demand.

Industry leaders are now turning to the federal government for help.

When the New York Stock Exchange bell rang on Monday, Dan Eberhart, CEO of Canary Oil, says alarm bells went off in the oil industry.

“I’ve been doing this 20 years, and I have never seen oil go below 33, 31, somewhere in that range. Today it’s just about 20,” says Eberhart.

That’s the lowest crude oil price in almost two decades.

Eberhart says there’s no shortage of supply, but with Americans staying home to slow the spread of the virus — and not driving or flying like normal — demand is drying up.

“There is virtually no jet fuel needed,” says Eberhart. “Which is about 30% of oil demand typically.”

On top of that, there’s the ongoing price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Russia has refused to reduce oil production to prop up prices and the Saudis retaliated by flooding the market.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn is working to smooth things over with Saudi Arabia.

He says if oil prices don’t start climbing, more than half a million jobs in oil-rich states like Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana are at risk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss