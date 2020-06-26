Live Now
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

White House executive order values skills over education for federal employees

Washington

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Soon, having a college degree may not be a huge boost if you want to work for the federal government.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday to focus on skills rather than education for government workers.

Trump said if the federal government wants to hire someone, what they can do is more important than a degree.

“So it’s a skills-based recalibration versus what the federal government has historically done, which is more of a degree based,” said Brook Rollins, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. “We’re also hopeful it sets an example for the rest of the country in the private sector as well.”

The executive order overhauls federal hiring guidelines to prioritize skills over a college education.

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the pandemic unemployment makes this change even more important.

“But it’s even more vividly apparent for the need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to level the playing field to create opportunity for all,” Holcomb said.

The White House said its goal is to make a more inclusive federal workplace.

Historically, Trump has performed well with voters without a college education.

Joann Weiner, economics professor at The George Washington University, said, “I don’t think necessarily this is a real political issue.”

Weiner agrees with the administration’s approach to expand job opportunities, but cautions…

“I would hate to see education no longer matter,” she said.

Rollins said college-educated job seekers won’t be at a disadvantage.

“It’s not a binary choice,” she said. “Do they have a degree, do they not have a degree.”

Rollins added the executive order will take effect next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

