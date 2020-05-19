1  of  74
White House announces relief program to help nation’s farmers and ranchers

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced direct assistance to farmers through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.

“American farmers, ranchers and growers feed, fuel and sustain our nation,” Trump said.

The program provides $16 billion to farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic.

“They’re proud defenders of the American way of life and I’m proud to stand right by their side,” Trump said.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue says this program will help get farmers back on their feet.

“They were hurt through their livestock and having to dump milk and other things. That has hurt them. So they’ll get direct payments from that perspective,” Perdue said.

Starting May 26, the USDA will accept applications from those farmers and ranchers who suffered losses.

Perdue says it won’t be long before they receive their assistance.

“When they’re able to register and sign up at their local FSA offices, that’s next Tuesday. We expect the check to flow within a week to 10 days,” Perdue said.

The president and Perdue also point to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which sends excess produce to families who need food assistance.

“People were not going to restaurants, there were no colleges, schools or other types of things. So, half of the consumption in America had to be realigned,” Perdue said.

Perdue says both programs are designed to keep farmers in business and the food supply chain working while states work to restart the nation’s economy.

