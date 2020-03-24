White House: 15 days to slow the spread

1  of  74
Washington

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: White House

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — President Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force issued new guidelines to help protect Americans during the global Coronavirus outbreak.

The new recommendations are aimed at helping slow the virus’ spread and keep our most high-risk populations safe:

  1. Listen to and follow the directions of your state and local authorities.
  2. If you feel sick, stay home. Do not go to work. Contact your medical provider.
  3. If your children are sick, keep them at home. Contact your medical provider.
  4. If someone in your household has tested positive for the Coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.
  5. If you are an older American, stay home and away from other people.
  6. If you are a person with a serious underlying health condition—such as a significant heart or lung problem—stay home and away from other people.

Today’s guidelines build on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s general recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Americans should continue practicing strict personal hygiene, including washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds at a time and wiping down surfaces in the home often.

For more information go to Coronavirus.gov.

