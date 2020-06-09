West Virginia senator introduces bill to bring harsher punishments to COVID-19 scammers

1  of  2
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

West Virginia senator introduces bill to bring harsher punishments to COVID-19 scammers

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — We’ve heard of scams and fraudulent activity during the pandemic, and some lawmakers are sick of it.

“These are frauds. They’re scams,” West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said.

Lawmakers want to stop scam artists who are trying to take advantage of the coronavirus crisis.

“People … have received anonymous phone calls asking for their social security number or asking to offer to help with getting their stimulus check,” Capito said.

Capito says because of these and other scams, which are frequently aimed at the elderly, she introduced the “CEASE” Act.

“You have to go after the bad actors and have them cease their activities because they’re just going to move on to the next person,” Capito said.

The bill increases the penalty for false advertising from a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail for a first offense, to $50,000 and/or one year in jail.

“Also, if you’re a repeated offender, you are really punished to the greatest degree,” Capito said.

Capito says this bill will put teeth in the Federal Trade Commission’s effort to crack down on false advertising, while the Justice Department prosecutes the crooks.

“We are already bringing cases to hold fraudsters accountable to disrupt their schemes,” Associate Deputy Attorney General William Hughes said.

Hughes says this is a top priority for the justice department.

“It is critical the department is vigilant in detecting, investigating and prosecuting wrongdoing relating to the crisis,” Hughes said.

Hughes and other officials say fraud and scam-related legislation will help them do their job and protect the American people.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss