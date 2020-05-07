‘We were left out’: Lawmaker urges Congress to provide COVID-19 relief for rural communities

Breaking News
139 COVID-19 deaths, 1,673 confirmed cases in Monroe County, 90 hospitalized, 16 in ICU
Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

‘We were left out’: Lawmaker urges Congress to provide COVID-19 relief for rural communities

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) ─ When Congress passed the “CARES Act” – the $150 billion set aside for state and local governments was earmarked for those with more than 500,000 people.

Due to the population restriction, Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-New York, said his district, along with other rural governments across America have had to fend for themselves.

“We were left out,” Delgado said. “Our police officers, our firefighters, are in need of support in light of the shortage in regard to tax revenue.

As negotiations continue on the next coronavirus relief package, Delgado said Congress needs to focus on helping smaller cities and towns.

“Make sure all communities, all local government, no matter the size, no matter how rural, are going to be able to get some relief in this situation,” Delgado said.

Delgado has introduced legislation that would do just that, and it has bipartisan support.

But some Republicans argue that Congress should wait before sending additional funds elsewhere.

“[House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi has come out and said we need a trillion dollars in additional assistance for state and local governments. It’s hard for me to see how you can make a statement like that, not knowing what the original $150 billion has been used for,” Sen. John Thune, R-South Dakota, said.

Thune said the U.S. Department of Treasury’s recent decision to broaden how states can spend federal relief money may help local governments continue to pay for essential services.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss