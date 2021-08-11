Senate votes along party lines to pass Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It was a night filled with amendments for the $3.5 trillion budget resolution, but in the end, Democrats had their way.

Just before 4 in the morning Wednesday, the vote-a-rama ended and the Senate approved the budget bill in a 50 to 49 vote.

“Senate Democrats took a massive step towards restoring the middle class in the 21st century and giving more Americans the chance to get there,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Schumer says reaching this point was not easy, but necessary.

“The Democratic budget will bring a generational transformation to how our economy works for average Americans,” Schumer said.

The budget resolution would help the federal government focus on assisting families and fight climate change through raising taxes on the wealthy. Republicans stood firm against the bill.

“People want to pretend this is just business as usual,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

McConnell said this measure will ruin the country’s economy.

“This reckless taxing and spending spree is nothing like we’ve seen,” McConnell said.

This blueprint now heads to the House, along with the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Top House Democrats announced Tuesday that House lawmakers will return to Capitol Hill on August 23 to vote on the budget resolution and other measures.