Biden leads Trump 50-36% in national poll

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump 50-36%, according to a new national New York Times/Siena College poll of registered voters.

By 50-45%, voters approve of Trump’s handling of the economy, but overall, by 56-41%, voters disapprove of the way he is handling his job as president.

62% of voters disapprove of the way the President is handling the protests after the death of George Floyd, 61% disapprove of his handling of race relations, and 58% disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both Trump and Biden hold the support of 90% of voters of their own party, but independents favor Biden by 18 points. Men are nearly evenly split but women prefer Biden by 22 points, and both voters over 45 years of age and white voters are evenly split while younger voters and both Black and Latino voters are strongly with Biden,” Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy said in a statement.

“Trump’s favorability nationally is a negative 40-56% while Biden’s is a positive 52-42%.”

“Among the 61% of voters that say that they are almost certain to vote in November, Biden’s lead slips a little to 51-40%,” Levy said.

The full report can be found here.