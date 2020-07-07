1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

After Supreme Court ruling, what’s next for DACA?

Washington-DC

by: Anna Wiernicki and KXAN

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar) — Thousands of young undocumented immigrants celebrated a victory last month when the Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s attempt to end DACA— the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.   

The migrant policy institute says 66,000 young people are now eligible to sign up for DACA, but U.S. Immigration stopped accepting applications in 2017. It’s uncertain when or if more applications will be reviewed.

Sarah Pierce, with the Migration Policy Institute, says when President Trump moved to end the program the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services stopped accepting the new DACA applications.

“Since Sept. 2017, USCIS has only been adjudicating DACA applications of those who currently hold DACA or had held DACA previously,” Pierce said.

USCIS hasn’t announced plans to reopen the application process, leaving young immigrants who are now old enough to apply for DACA left to wonder what’s next for them. 

“I don’t know how many of the DACA-eligible folks are going to try to move forward with an application when the administration is still trying to dismantle it,” U.S. Rep. Will Hurd said.

The Texas Republican says the fate of the program and those children is up to Congress, but Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar says Congress can’t do anything if President Trump keeps fighting back.

“Unfortunately, the president will come in and say ‘I’ll give you DACA, if you give me the wall,’” U.S. Rep. Cuellar said.

USCIS is also looking to Congress, saying in a statement: “If Congress wants to provide a permanent solution for these illegal aliens it needs to step in to reform our immigration laws”

