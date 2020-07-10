1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Vanessa Guillen murder raises questions about how female service members are treated

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — U.S. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy says he is ordering a full independent investigation into the murder of 22-year-old Spc. Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood in Texas.

Domingo Garcia with the League of United Latin American Citizens said that before her death, Guillen filed a sexual harassment charge against her alleged killer but was ignored.

Garcia, however, said Guillen is not alone.

“We now have thousands of women who have come forward and said, ‘I was raped, I was abused. I complained, I tried to bring it up and nothing happened,’” Garcia said.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia said there will also be a panel of experts to take a broader look into how the military handles sexual harassment.

“To look at the culture, to look at the climate, to look at the environment, to look at the procedures and the processes. To see just how they can do better,” Rep. Garcia said.

When finished, Rep. Garcia said all of the findings will be available to Congress to then decide if more needs to be done.

“When a woman puts on the uniform and agrees to serve our country and takes that oath, she should be treated equally to the men in the Army,” Domingo Garcia said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

