Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

US senators: Can colleges reopen safely?

Washington

Colleges are trying to figure out if and how they can return to campus this fall and prevent further spread of COVID-19

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. senators want to know how colleges and universities will return to campus safely and prevent students and communities from spreading COVID-19.

Most colleges will reopen this fall with modifications and have a long list of safety measures in place.

“We have never seen anything like this,” said Brown University President Dr. Christina Paxton. “Brown will not open unless we can do so safely.”

Washington Senator Patty Murray worries there still isn’t enough testing.

“Are colleges going to be able to keep students and employees and their communities safe?” Murray asked.

“We’re finally at about 400,000 tests per day, we’re not nearly at the 500,000 that we need to be,” said Dr. Georges Benjamin, the executive director of the American Public Health Association. “We will continue to have undetected broad community spread of COVID-19.”

The president of Lane College asked for special financial help for historically black colleges and universities Nevada Senator Jackie Rosen says Congress still needs to help others.

“We really need relief for dreamers and our student veterans,” Rosen said.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun says schools don’t have to choose between re-opening and keeping people safe.

“It’s tamped down economies maybe unnecessarily — we’re able to do two thing at once,” Braun said.

Purdue University said students and staff will choose when they return to campus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss