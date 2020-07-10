1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘US needs more testing to confront COVID outbreak’

Washington

Percentage of people testing positive is increasing

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Trump’s explanation about why the number of COVID cases is rising in the United States — “We have so many cases, that’s because we test so many people” — is at odds with health experts, including the director of the CDC.

“We continue to need more testing in this country to confront this outbreak,” Dr. Robert Redfield said.

Data shows the problem isn’t just the rising total of positive COVID cases, but also that the percentage of people testing positive is increasing.

“The positivity rate has skyrocketed in places like Florida, Arizona and Texas,” said Texas Democrat Joaquin Castro. “In San Antonio, for example, we only have about 11% of bed capacity, hospital bed capacity. In Houston it’s even lower.”

The map reflects COVID-19 trends for the week ending July 10, 2020 (Johns Hopkins)

Still, Trump and lawmakers like California Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy are pushing for students to return to school.

“The question should not be if we reopen schools, but how,” McCarthy said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci with the National Institute of Health said areas with a little community spread should move forward with plans to reopen schools and business but he warned against a one-size-fits-all solution.

“I would think we need to get the states pausing in their opening process, looking at what did not work,” Fauci said.

Younger Americans in their 20s and 30s are driving up the number of cases and hospitalizations in this current surge.

