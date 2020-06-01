Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

US lawmakers split on President Trump’s claim to declare Antifa a terrorist organization

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With protests throughout the country, President Donald Trump is holding the anti-fascist group Antifa responsible and wants to officially designate them a terrorist organization.

People have been protesting across America following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. That officer has been charged with third-degree murder.

“They’re indiscriminate, their violent destruction deprives lawful citizens of their right to really get the issues addressed,” Pennsylvania Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) said.

Keller says he doesn’t want bad actors to distract from the message of the protests.

“In this case, there are some people that really need to be brought to justice and that’s the police officers who were involved in this horrendous incident with Mr. Floyd,” Keller said.

Meanwhile, some Democrats believe the president is distracting the American public from the real problem.

“The issue isn’t what these protestors are doing or who’s generating these protests so much, it is racism in America. 400 years later, we’re still dealing with it. It’s time to fix the problem,” Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin (VA-04) said.

McEachin says the violence seen in Virginia is a result of racism reaching a breaking point. He says a declaring Antifa a terrorist organization won’t help the country.

“The best thing the president can do is go sit in a corner and be quiet because the things that he’s doing is really quite frankly inflaming the situation. He’s not helping anything, he’s not healing anything,” McEachin said.

McEachin says Americans need to stay focused on the reason for the protests or else the country will stay divided and no progress will be made.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss