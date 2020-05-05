1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

US lawmakers look to expand access to telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Some members of Congress want Medicare’s new access to telehealth to remain even after the pandemic.

“I think it’s become clear to so many Americans the value of telehealth because of this crisis,” Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger said.

Spanberger is cosponsoring the “Connect” Act, to make Medicare reimbursement for telehealth, mental health and other services permanent.

“To ensure that Medicare patients have the same access to the same sort of options that VA patients may have, or those who have private insurance may have,” Spanberger said.

The bill also removes current restrictions on services received inside a patient’s home.

“And that pretty much defeats the purpose of having telehealth services available if one cannot use them from one’s home,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger is not alone, with representatives on the other side of the aisle recognizing the need to guarantee telehealth for the long term.

“I think we do need to lean into this effort to reduce and remove unnecessary regulations, especially those that get in the way of seniors accessing healthcare,” Virginia Rep. Ben Cline said.

Cline says seniors in rural areas are especially at risk.

“Telemedicine is the future of healthcare in rural areas, where we not only struggle to provide the needed services but struggle to attract providers to this area,” Cline said.

Cline says broadband expansion will also make Medicare services more accessible for seniors now and in the future.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss