Closings
US lawmakers introduce bill to show appreciation for grocery and convenience store workers

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. lawmakers say they want to help some of our heroes on the front lines.

“That’s the hardworking men and women that work in our grocery stores and our convenience stores,” Pennsylvania Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson said.

He introduced the Grocer Act, which would provide a bonus to food supply workers who make less than $75,000.

“This really is a proposal to provide a federal tax holiday for them, where for a period of time, February 15 to June 15, those hours of the day they work during this crisis, they wouldn’t pay a federal income tax,” Thompson said.

Pennsylvania Democrat Dwight Evans co-signed the bill and agrees grocery store workers are critically important to all of us.

“Part of the army of front line workers — the grocery food workers are very essential to what takes place in terms of our food and the access of food,” Evans said.

Thompson said the idea comes from a system used for those who serve time in the military overseas — and that these food supply employees are fighting their own battle.

“That can impact the morale of these folks who are performing a life essential function,” Thompson said.

Both lawmakers say without those workers, many Americans would struggle.

“Food is medicine. Food deals with our hunger. Food contributes to all of us,” Evans said.

The bill also asks the Treasury Department to extend this benefit for an additional three months if the coronavirus crisis continues beyond June 15.

