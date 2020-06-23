1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

US House representatives weigh options ahead of Thursday’s debate on police reform

Washington

by: Basil John

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats and Republicans continue to battle over how far to go with police reform. Pennsylvania Republican Fred Keller is all-in on the Senate Republican bill, that has the president’s support.

“Sen. Tim Scott had put out a good framework and a good bill and that’s the bill we’re really supporting,” Keller said of the JUSTICE Act.

Meanwhile, Democrats are backing the wider-reaching House bill, the Justice in Policing Act, that should pass later this week.

“We will probably have to compromise, that’s the nature of the American political system, but I hope the compromise looks more like the House system than the Senate version,” Virginia Rep. Don Beyer said.

Beyer says Democrats will need to work with the GOP to produce a bill the president will sign.

“The fact that the president approves of the Senate bill, gives us a starting point,” Beyer said.

Beyer says Democrats want a measure that bans chokeholds and eliminates qualified immunity, which would make it easier for victims of police violence to sue cities and counties.

“From a negotiation standpoint, for Speaker Pelosi and Majority Leader Hoyer and the like, their goal will be to pull the Senate version as close to the House version as possible and still get the president to sign it,” Beyer said.

Keller says the president is unlikely so support a bill that compromises “too much.”

“It has to uphold the basic tenets of what we want to have happen, but can also be flexible enough so that it can be instituted effectively across all law enforcement agencies,” Keller said.

The House returns to the Capitol to debate the bill on Thursday.

