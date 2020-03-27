1  of  74
Closings
US health care facilities plead for help from government

Washington

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — For weeks, health care centers and hospitals have sounded the alarm about the lack of medical supplies.

Dr. Panagis Galistsatos with Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland says at this point, he’s beginning to feel let down, as all levels of government struggle to fill the void.

“Please arm us with all the appropriate equipment that we need,” Galistsatos said.

Across the country, health professionals like Galiatsatos are pleading with the federal government to send help and supplies.

“You wouldn’t send off your military men and women without the equipment they need to combat in a war. Please put us in the same perspective,” Galiatsatos said.

He says his hospital is scraping by with basics like masks and gloves but says the longer the White House and Congress take, the more lives will be at risk, including his own.

“We’re also sons and daughters and fathers and wives,” Galiatsatos said. “And we’re at the front lines trying to help out.”

Data shows the number of coronavirus cases will only increase in coming weeks.

With hospital supplies scarce across the globe, health professionals in some areas are wearing trash bags to try and protect themselves.

“We know this is challenge in the likes in which we’ve ever seen,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill, said.

Wednesday night, the Senate passed a historic $2 trillion plan to try and ease the strain.

Durbin says the bill includes more than $100 billion for hospitals and health care centers to buy supplies.

“Is it enough? Probably not,” Durbin said.

Durbin and more than two dozen senators say President Trump should invoke a wartime law to force private companies to manufacture supplies.

“Whatever law is needed to get as many supplies to us as possible that should be done ,” Galistsatos said.

For now, the White House isn’t taking that step but is urging the House to pass the Senate bill Friday, so that the president can sign it as soon as possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

