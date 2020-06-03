1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

U.S. farmers just can’t catch a break in 2020

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Farmers just can’t catch a break. 

Just when it looks like there’s a trade deal with China, the coronavirus hits, restaurants close, and crop prices crash.

Now, just as states begin to reopen after the peak of the virus, the U.S. and China are once again on the verge of a trade war, this time over China’s role in the spread of the virus.

Brandon Wipf’s family has planted soy for generations and says the last few months on the farm have been tough. 

“This crisis came along and we are right back in a stressful time,” says Wipf, of the American Soybean Association. “We are concerned about the safety of our workers, our family, and all of that. It is just a lot to deal with right now.”

Wipf says farmers were already battling another crisis when the coronavirus outbreak hit: the escalating trade war with China.

“We are dealing with low prices, which is difficult, but we are also looking at renewed trade tensions, and then we are dealing with the same pandemic that everyone else is,” says Wipf.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says Congress has tried to alleviate some of the pain.

Congress passed the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program in the latest CARES Act. The program provides $16 billion in direct payments to America’s farmers and ranchers.

“We can’t forget them,” says Cornyn. “They are the ones that put food on our table and clothes on our back and we can’t be distracted from dealing with their concerns, as well.”

Cornyn says farmers that have suffered more than a 5% price decline because of the pandemic can now apply for financial aid through their local farm service agency until the end of August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss