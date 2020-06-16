Live Now
Trump’s police reform plan includes officer database, federal funding

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday afternoon that would encourage better police practices and establish a database of keep track of officers with a history of excessive use-of-force complaints.

Trump said he consulted with law enforcement officials, as well as the families of the victims of police violence and racial injustice, on the changes that need to be made.

“We will have reform without undermining our many great and extremely talented law enforcement officers,” Trump said Tuesday.

Rather than outlawing police tactics, Trump’s order will use federal funding to encourage the best practices and behavior of officers across the country.

“What we’re trying to do is thread the needle on areas where we can enhance the way the police do their job but also provide safety and security for all Americans including the black community,” Trump’s Deputy Assistant Ja’Ron Smith said. “Their accreditation includes standards for de-escalation, standards for use of force and community policing.”

Bristol County Sherriff Thomas Hodgson said these changes should have been made “a long time ago.”

“Exactly what we’re looking for – more understanding around culture, more understanding about community involvement with local law enforcement,” Hodgson said.

Trump’s executive order comes as both Democrats and Republicans alike push for more aggressive action on police reform.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi, D-New York, said he’s glad Trump is addressing the issue.

“Hopefully we can meet him somewhere in the middle here and enact some true and meaningful reforms,” Brindisi said.

Both the House and Senate are working on new police reform laws.

