1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Trump’s order on social media regulation raises concerns

Washington

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order asking federal agencies to look into regulating social media giants like Twitter, some worry the move could create a dangerous precedent.

“It’s something that should worry us all,” Carl Szabo of NetChoice, which advocates for tech companies like Twitter, TikTok and Facebook in Washington, said of the president’s order. “You should be very worried about handing this type of power and authority over to the White House because it could be turned against you.”

Earlier this week, Twitter took the unprecedented step of flagging two of Trump’s tweets in which he said more mail-in voting would increase fraud, with the social media platform providing links to news articles debunking such claims. Trump said the move stifled his freedom of speech.

“As president, I will not allow the American people to be bullied by these giant corporations,” he said in announcing his executive order.

Twitter has used the same fact-checking tool on tweets by world leaders in China and Brazil — and with good reason, Democrats say.

“I absolutely think that’s a part of your obligation because that is a form of today’s media,” Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, said. “This is a man that told people to take Lysol.”

“Social media platforms have a responsibility to supply accurate information,” agreed Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich.

Even some Republicans have pushed back against other baseless claims from the president, with Rep. Adam Kinzinger calling on Trump to stop accusing MSNBC anchor Joe Scarborough of murder.

“It’s time to quit the conspiracies,” Kinzinger, R-Ill., said.

Other Republicans like Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri have defended the president, calling Twitter’s fact check “editorialized content.” He is pushing regulation to enforce more strict regulation of tech companies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss