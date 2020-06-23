1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump wants prison for monument vandalism

Washington

Mitch McConnell said protesters want to erase history

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The word “killer” was spray painted across the base of President Andrew Jackson’s statue in a park outside the White House as protesters attempted to topple the monument.

President Trump now promises 10-year prison sentences for those who vandalize monuments on federal property.

“We are looking at long term sentences for the vandals and these hoodlums and these anarchists,” Trump said.

This comes as the Department of the Interior’s Inspector General announced an investigation into whether federal officers used excessive force against peaceful protesters outside the White House 3 weeks ago.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said protesters want to erase history. “Governors and mayors have stood by and watched criminals spray paint churches and topple statues.”

Democrats criticize Trump for pushing harsh prison sentences even as his administration works on prison reforms to reduce many prison sentences.

Nevada Democrat Dina Titus said Trump’s reaction is quite different than when white supremacists held protests in Charlottesville.

“People with Nazi symbols, Ku Klux Klan symbols, nobody else would think it’s good people on both sides,” she said.

President Jackson forced tens of thousands of Native Americans on a deadly march to relocate to reservations, known as the Trail of Tears.

Titus said Trump has lost touch.

“It really is a national movement that needs to be addressed. And he won’t, he just keeps playing to his base,” she said.

Titus said museums may be a better place to remember and learn about controversial figures, including Confederate leaders.

