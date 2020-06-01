1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Trump wants governors to ‘dominate’ protesters

Washington

Democrats want leadership, not inflammatory tweets

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — In a phone call with governors around the country, President Trump said they need to call in the National Guard and “you have to dominate.”

That didn’t sit well with Democratic lawmakers, like Rep. Dina Titus.

“Donald Trump is very good at saying, ‘I’m in charge at some point,’ and then when he doesn’t want to take responsibility handing it off to the states,” the Nevada Democrat said. “I think the president is the leader of the whole country and we look to him to bring us together and to make suggestions for reform.”

Democrats say this moment, with violent protests in each of the 50 states, calls for a presidential address from the White House rather than inflammatory comments and tweets.

A few days ago Trump tweeted, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” After pushback from many people, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “The president very clearly laid out what he meant by that tweet — that looting leads to shooting.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the president should stop tweeting and talk to Americans.

“A presidential tweet invoked a Miami police chief who in 1967 encouraged shooting black people during riots,” Schumer said.

McEnany also said Trump has not been silent about the protests, pointing to his comments at Saturday’s space shuttle launch.

“What we are now seeing on the streets of our cities,” Trump said then, “has nothing to do with justice or with peace. The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss