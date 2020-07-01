1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump threatens to veto defense bill over Confederate base names

Washington

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to veto the multibillion-dollar National Defense Authorization bill over a provision that would rename military bases currently named for Confederate leaders.

Led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Democrats added the measure amid a national outcry over racial inequity, and it has some Republican support.

Democrats call Trump’s veto threat “unconscionable,” saying it puts military resources in jeopardy.

“He cares more about dead traitors than he does our national security,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill, said. “In that bill is money for the training of our military men and women. It is a pay raise for them. There is money to care for their children.”

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is among the Republicans who are on board with Democrats’ amendment.

“My perspective is that those who are based or housed on those military installations, we should honor those units, not necessarily the Confederate general,” Ernst said.

She’s also open to a slower process involving public hearings, which is what Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is calling for in a competing plan that would force Congress to study the matter first.

“We should involve the local community, as well as military families and veterans. What I’m opposed to are the Democrats doing this behind closed doors, unilaterally, as part of this ‘cancel culture’ agenda,” he said.

But Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said changing the names should be a no-brainer.

“Somebody who fought for the Confederacy to try to preserve slavery to me is not someone that ought to be the subject of honor,” he said.

In a Wednesday tweet, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., dared Trump to veto military raises in defense of the Confederacy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has not weighed in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss