Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump hopes to lift social distancing guidelines by Easter

Washington

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Trump is considering modifying his social distancing recommendations in an effort to help the economy.

Trump said he’s taking medical advice about the coronavirus pandemic into consideration but is still considering changing previous recommendations for social distancing.

“More people are going to die if we allow this to continue,” he said. “We have to go back to work—our people want to go back to work.”

The president also said he wants to have businesses up and running again by Easter.

“It’s like the cure is worse than the problem,” Trump remarked.

California Representative Mark Takano said he’s also worried about the economy.

“It is jarring to be in this new reality but we can’t put the economics ahead of human life,” Takano said.

But some doctors and lawmakers warn that lifting restrictions too soon could have deadly consequences and still have negative impacts on the economy.

“It is a great personal sacrifice and burden for families to go through this, I know,” said Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL). “But if at the end of the day we can reduce the number of people who suffer or die from this virus, it is worth the sacrifice.”

While Trump and the coronavirus task force have issued recommendations, it’s the mayors and governors who are issuing orders that people must follow.

This week, governors around the country issued stay-at-home orders, including Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

“It’s time to hunker down in order to win this fight,” Inslee said.

