Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump executive order touts Hispanic prosperity

Washington

Trump said it will help Hispanics recover from economic impact of pandemic

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Trump announced an executive order to created the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative which he said will benefit Hispanics by improving access to education and jobs.

He said he’s helping Hispanic Americans by expanding access to school choice vouchers.

“No American student should ever be trapped in a failing government school,” Trump said at the White House. “Choice is a great civil rights issue and maybe the great one of our time.”

The initiative will also provide higher education grants and access to trade schools. Trump said it will help all Hispanics recover from the economic impact of the pandemic.

“We will achieve a swift, full and complete recovery for Hispanic Americans,” he said.

The plan also expands opportunity zones designed to spur investment in minority and low income neighborhoods.

The Treasury Department’s internal watchdog is currently auditing the Trump Administration’s opportunity zone programs over claims the program benefits rich investors, some with ties to the president.

Texas Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro said the administration’s failed response resulted in the worst health economic impacts on Hispanics.

“The executive order by President Trump is little more than words for the Hispanic community,” Castro said. “They slow walked the testing, they slow walked the tracing of the infections and because of that the Latino community has been devastated by this virus.”

Castro said real relief for Hispanics would come from the Democratic coronavirus relief package, the Heroes Act.

