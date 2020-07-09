1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump: Efforts to obtain financial records ‘a political prosecution’

Washington

by: Morgan Wright

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ The United States Supreme Court has given President Donald Trump a mixed bag with two rulings regarding efforts to obtain his financial records.

The Supreme Court — by votes of 7-2 — rejected Trump’s arguments that he can’t be forced to give up his financial information to a New York state prosecutor and to Congress, simply because he’s the president.

But the Supreme Court sent both cases back to the lower courts to allow the Trump’s lawyers to argue other reasons, meaning it’s unlikely Trump would have to turn over the information until well after the November election.

After the ruling, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said Democrats’ will keep working to gain access to Trump’s finances. She said the ruling upholds Congress’ authority to conduct oversight of the president.

“The path that the Supreme Court has laid out is one that is clearly achievable by us and we will continue to go down that path,” Pelosi said. “He is not above the law.”

Seth Hanlon with the Center for American Progress said the ruling is truly a mixed bag.

“Congress can subpoena those type of records, but ultimately they remanded the case and told the lower courts to apply a four part test,” Hanlon explained.

Hanlon said that decision is a blow to presidential accountability, but in a related case, the Supreme Court ruled that a prosecutor has the right to see the president’s finances.

“A criminal investigation against him can proceed and a New York grand jury, just like in any case involving any citizen, can subpoena evidence in that case,” Hanlon said.

In a statement, Manhattan’s District Attorney praised the ruling, saying: “This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice.”

Trump said the ruling “is all a political prosecution.”

“It’s a political witch hunt, the likes of which no one has ever seen before, it’s a pure witch hunt, it’s a hoax.

While the grand jury will have access to the documents, it’s unclear if they will ever be made public.

