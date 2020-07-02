1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump: ‘Crisis handled’; Schumer: ‘He’s ignoring reality’

Washington

Unemployment rate dips to 11%

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — After a better than expected June jobs reports, President Donald Trump said he’s optimistic.

“The crisis is being handled,” Trump said. “Our economy is roaring back, it’s coming back extremely strong.”

The US economy added 4.8 million jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 11%.

But health experts, some governors, and Democrats on Capitol Hill are worried about a different set of numbers – the spiking number of COVID cases around the country.

On Wednesday, the US recorded 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Trump is claiming victory too soon.

“He’s ignoring reality completely,” Schumer said. “The June jobs report showed modest growth, but we know that conditions have worsened since the survey was completed in the middle of the month.”

The Kaiser Family Foundation classified 31 states as new coronavirus hotspots during the last 2 weeks of June. Now, a growing number of states are either closing businesses again or pausing plans to reopen them.

“We should not look at the public health endeavors as being an obstruction to opening up,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. “We should look at it as a vehicle to opening up.”

Fauci made it clear to lawmakers that the future of jobs and the economy depends on Americans taking action to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss