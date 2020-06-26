1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strike down Affordable Care Act

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It’s been nearly three years since Congress voted to repeal one key part of the Affordable Care Act. 

Since then — the Trump administration’s been arguing the Supreme Court should strike the law down.

Minutes before Thursday’s deadline, the White House filed a brief asking the Supreme Court — to strike down the Affordable Care Act. 

“One hundred thirty-one million Americans will lose ACAs life saving protection,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said. “Twenty three million Amercans will lose their access to quality, affordable health care.”

The administration argues since Congress repealed the individual mandate — the law is no longer constitutional. 

Speaker Pelosi says striking it down in the midst of a global pandemic would be devastating.

“Many people who have lost their jobs have turned to the Affordable Care Act,” Speaker Pelosi said. “Their healthcare was tied to their jobs.”

Despite the lawsuit, house Democrats doubled down on the ACA — introducing the Affordable Care Enhancement Act this week — to expand the law.

“It also makes the exchange insurance plans more affordable,” Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., said. “It lowers the cost of prescription drugs.”

Under the bill, Congressman Raul Ruiz says more people will qualify for a subsidized insurance plan. 

He says ending the ACA would be a serious blow to low income Americans.

“Those are the vulnerable ones who are precisely at high risk of dying from COVID-19,” Rep. Ruiz said.

“The ACA was a failure from the beginning,” Rep. Doug Lamalfa, R-Calif., said.

Rep. Lamalfa defended the White House’ lawsuit. 

He says the ACA increased health care costs for too many families 

“Going back to the drawing board, yeah I know it’s difficult in this pandemic, but at some point we can’t keep propping up something that was broken,” Rep. Lamalfa said.

The court hasn’t said when it might hear oral arguments on the case.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss