Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Trade relationship tested after USMCA goes into effect during pandemic

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — COVID has impacted just about every corner of the global economy.

As the U.S. enters into a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico — all three nations may have to make adjustments. 

The new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement took effect on Wednesday — in a much different global economy than when it was negotiated. 

“This pandemic is definitely going to impact how it’s implemented,” Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., said.

Democrat Jimmy Gomez says the USMCA replacing NAFTA raises standards and pay for Mexican workers to help American companies compete. 

But he says as whole, industries suffer amid the pandemic — those standards may be tougher to meet. 

“We’re going to be pushing forward to make sure Mexico as well as the United States, and companies on both sides of the border live up to this new agreement,” Rep. Gomez said.

“California can export to Canada for essentially the first time,” Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., said.

Congressman Josh Harder says USMCA gives dairy farmers in his Central Valley district new markets to sell to. 

But he says they’ll have to overcome the pandemic first. 

“Those problems are not over,” Rep. Harder said. “We’ve seen the price of milk go down 40 percent over the last couple months.”

And Republican leaders say despite the economic hardship in the short term, USMCA will create jobs in the U.S. in the long term.

“Four point eight million jobs we just announced today for last month, I think this is going to enhance it, even more jobs,” Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy says the U.S. has worked well with Canada and Mexico on COVID safety measures. He says that’s a good sign trade cooperation will follow. 

“We’ll be able to have the commerce as we’ve been able to work through the entire time,” Rep. McCarthy said.

All three nations ratified the agreement — and are now working in implement the required changes. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

