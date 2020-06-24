1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Titus: ‘Trump using pandemic to go after immigrants’

Washington

President Trump signed executive order suspending new work visas

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — President Trump issued an executive order this week suspending new work visas in a wide variety of categories, from high-skilled tech industry workers to low skilled seasonal workers.

Critics include business leaders and CEOs who say the visa restrictions will actually slow growth and job creation.

But Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said the action is designed to preserve American jobs for Americans.

“It makes sense that as we are at this historic unemployment rate that we’re in, and we’re trying to restart the economy that we do take a look at that, from a global perspective,” Morgan said. “We’re seeing COVID increase outside our borders.”

Nevada Democrat Dina Titus said that’s just an excuse.

“Again Donald Trump is now using the COVID virus pandemic to go after immigrants,” she said.

The new rules are like a “not welcome sign” for the brightest around the world, such as “highly educated engineers,” she said.

Many business leaders oppose the changes and warn the move may backfire and slow economic growth because there aren’t enough properly trained Americans to fill these jobs that range from tech workers to professors.

The US Chamber of Commerce said in a statement the new restrictions will push investment and economic activity abroad.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said immigrants play a vital role at Microsoft and support the country’s critical infrastructure.

The Trump Administration said there will not be exceptions for hospitality industry visas like the ones previously used to hire employees for Trump hotel and golf properties.

