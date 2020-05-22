1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Texas lawmakers want to keep business with Mexico open — but worry about opening border

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — As all 50 states take steps to re-open their economies, one thing remains closed: the U.S. border with our neighbors to the north and south.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the non-essential travel restrictions are now extended until June 22 for both Canada and Mexico. 

Texas lawmakers are working to maintain the important economic ties with Mexico, despite the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on trade at the border.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says opening the border right now is too risky — but he admits a big part of re-opening the Texas economy depends on Mexico.

“We share a common border, and like I said and said to friends in the past, I said we are like an old married couple. We can’t get a divorce, we got to make it work,” says Cornyn.

But Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd says “making it work” may be easier said than done.

“The difference in the definition of what an essential business is,” says Hurd. “It’s not the same in Mexico as it is in the United States and that is impacting the supply chains.”

Hurd and Texas Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar are working with Mexican leaders to keep the flow of trade — even with the travel restrictions.

“There are some manufacturing entities that are not deemed essential, so their employees aren’t coming to work and that is where a part or a product is developed and sent into the U.S. supply chain,” says Cuellar. “And so, it really comes down to individual businesses that need to be decided as essential.”

Hurd says no one knows exactly how long these disruptions will last.

The Department of Homeland Security says it will re-evaluate the border closures at the end of June to determine if it’s safe to lift the restrictions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss