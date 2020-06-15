1  of  74
Closings
Supreme Court rejects Trump Administration challenge to California sanctuary law

Washington

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – The US Supreme Court made a major statement by refusing to take on the sanctuary state lawsuit which the Trump Administration filed against California. 

The Supreme Court has, in effect, allowed California to remain a sanctuary state.

“Sanctuary states are safe states,” Representative Eric Swalwell, D-California, said.  

By a 7-2 margin, the high court decided not to hear the Trump Administration’s challenge to California’s sanctuary law. 

Congressman Eric Swalwell says it was the right move. 

“I don’t want to see local police raiding our communities to find undocumented individuals,” Swalwell said.

The law bars local law enforcement from sharing information or helping immigration agents catch undocumented criminals for deportation.

“This is really an issue I believe of state’s rights,” Swalwell said.

But the Trump Administration argued the law interferes with enforcement. 

“It’s very, very much harder for ICE to do its job,” Attorney Chris Hajec said. 

Chris Hajek, one of the attorneys representing the Trump Administration, argued the law is unconstitutional. 

“California’s law requires state and local government whether they like it or not to withhold information from the federal government,” Hajec said. 

The high court didn’t see it that way. 

Three of the court’s conservative justices, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Roberts, joined their liberal counterparts in refusing to take up the challenge to California’s law.

“What the Trump Administration has done is sought to forcibly enlist state authorities,” Representative Adam Schiff, D-California, said. 

Congressman Adam Schiff says the Trump Administration’s lawsuit was a political play. 

“Let’s not kid ourselves. This is the President’s effort to placate his base,” Schiff said. 

The administration says it will continue its efforts to challenge sanctuary laws in California and elsewhere.

