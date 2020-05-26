1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

States volunteer to host RNC as Trump considers moving it from North Carolina

Washington

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The future of the Republican National Convention in North Carolina is in limbo as President Donald Trump threatens to move it away from the state.

“I applaud the president,” Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) said Tuesday.

Congressman Walker said President Trump is right to pressure North Carolina’s governor into hosting this summer’s RNC at full capacity.

The president threatened Monday to pull the plug on the Charlotte location if Gov. Roy Cooper is “unable to guarantee” full attendance in the arena.

“We don’t want to put anybody at unnecessary risk, but I think the convention could be held without a great deal of risk involved,” Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) said.

Foxx said the governor should allow the gathering.

Gov. Cooper said he’ll use data to make the final decision.

As Democrats and Republicans debate, other states are stepping forward.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) tweeted Tuesday his state would, “be honored to safely host the Republican National Convention.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the RNC and the DNC are welcome in the Sunshine State.

“It’s impossible for the medical experts and it is certainly impossible for the governor to predict what conditions will be in August,” Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-NC) said Tuesday.

Butterfield said it is too early to tell whether it is safe to host the convention. But Republicans said they’re running out of time to make that call.

“Every day this is kind of hem-hawed around – it’s very dangerous to the economic side of things,” Walker added.

Walker and other Republicans said they’re going to continue to urge Gov. Cooper to allow the event to proceed as planned in Charlotte during the last week of August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss