1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Some D.C. lawmakers say the coronavirus relief HEROES Act isn’t very heroic

Washington

by: Russell Falcon, Nexstar, and Anna Wiernicki

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — House lawmakers voted on a fifth coronavirus relief bill Friday.

The massive package would send money to state and local governments, more direct payments to individuals and families, and hazard pay to those on the front lines of the pandemic.

But unlike previous bills, this one has little support from Republicans — and even some Democrats plan on voting no.

Texas Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar says the $3 trillion-dollar HEROES Act would allocate funding for state and local governments, coronavirus testing and a new round of direct payments to Americans.

But Republicans, like Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin, say the bill dubbed “the HEROES Act” doesn’t deserve the name.

“It shouldn’t be called the HEROES Act. It’s nothing but a social agenda,” says Mullin.

He says Democrats crafted the bill in the dark of night without consulting Republicans.

“It’s absurd what’s got in there,” says Mullin. “If we are serious about combating the COVID-19 pandemic, then keep it specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that the Senate is working on its own new relief package, but didn’t say when that bill will be introduced.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss