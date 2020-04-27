1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Small businesses can now apply for second go-around of Payment Protection Program

Washington

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Starting Monday, businesses can again apply for emergency loans through the government’s Paycheck Protection Program.

And that while the money is now available, it might not be there long.

As small businesses race to apply for Paycheck Protection Program loans, some lawmakers worry the new $310 billion infusion won’t last.

“This money is not going to be enough,” said Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH). “we’ve only dealt with about 5 percent of small businesses.”

Ryan thinks the country needs at least $1 trillion just to keep small businesses afloat.

“I think we are underestimating the gravity of the economic challenges we’re gonna have here,” he said.

The first $350 billion, approved in the CARES Act a month ago, ran out in less than two weeks. 

Indiana Senator Mike Braun said it shows how badly help is needed.

“The fact that we went through it so quickly tells you how broad and how deep the issue has been with smaller businesses,” said Braun (R-IN).

Some experts, like George Washngton University economics professor Steven Hamitlon, said it’s likely Congress will again find itself be staring at a paycheck protection program run dry.

“There may still be a need for Congress to open up additional funds,” Hamilton said.

But, he says small businesses should have easier access to loans this time.

The program’s initial rollout was plagued by problems, including a lack of guidance for banks issuing the loans.

“But I think a lot of those kinks have been ironed out,” Hamilton said. “I expect the second round to go a lot more smoothly.”

Congress did close several loopholes in the new funding, so Wall Street corporations won’t be able to get money that is supposed to help the small businesses on main street.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss