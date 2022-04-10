ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Biden administration could announce a rule on ghost guns as soon as Monday.

Different groups are putting pressure on the White House to do something about gun violence. Specifically the privately made firearms which don’t have serial numbers, making them hard to trace.

New York senator Chuck Schumer made a statement Sunday urging the Biden administration to take immediate action.

“We just heard a few days ago of a terrible, terrible and tragic death of a 16-year-old teenager, snuffed out when shot by another teen most likely using a ghost gun. That was awful. But ghosts guns are nothing new,” said U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer.

Schumer says the federal government must enact already proposed rules that treat these ghost guns and their kits like any other weapon, each part with a serial number and requiring a background check.